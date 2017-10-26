Apparently, size DOES matter!
On Thursday, The Daily Mirror published a jaw-dropping story about a Kenyan man named Horace Owiti Opiyo who has two very unique things about him…
His three-foot penis and 11-pound testicles! Yes, you heard that right!
It all began in 2006 when the man — also known as Florence — noticed a cyst on his genitals. Although he had surgery the next year, his junk kept growing!
Opiyo remembers:
"This thing started very small, like a boil. Then it was the size of my fist… It just continued to grow bigger and bigger."
Eventually, Florence had trouble walking and wearing clothes, and — in addition to getting teased by classmates — was forced to drop out of school.
"I told my grandmother that I have been infected by a disease, but I'm not sure what it is. It could be a curse. I knew this was not God's work, but the devil's."
After neighbor Duncan Otieno put the story on Facebook, it grabbed the Governor's wife's attention, and Florence was taken to a hospital where he was diagnosed with Scrotal elephantiasis.
After having two surgeries (to reduce the size of his testicles and to reconstruct his penis), Opiyo now lives a normal life.
"When I got up I was surprised that my body was so light. All the heaviness had gone… I'm swimming now. I couldn't go anywhere near the water because of the heaviness of that thing… Now I can run and I can play football… Now I'm free!"
He even wants to go back to school and start a family.
"I'm trying as much as possible to build myself up so that I can have a wife. But the next step I want to take is to get an education… Who knows what will happen in the future?"
We're rooting for you, Florence!
