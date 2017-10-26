Home Videos Photos Shop
Jessica Alba Reveals The Sex Of Baby Number Three: 'It's Gonna Be A Whole Situation'

Jessica Alba is excited for the baby!

Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren couldn't wait to spill the news about the sex of their baby!

On Wednesday, the actress shared the family's adorable gender reveal to Instagram, with both their daughters, Haven and Honor, helping to make the announcement!

And as it turns out, the foursome are expecting a baby boy!

Jess posted:

Aww!!

Later in the day, the soon-to-be momma of three made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and talked about the baby's highly-anticipated arrival:

"We're super stoked. It's gonna be a whole situation."

As it turns out, they already have some names in mind:

"So my husband's name is Cash, that's his actual real name, so our kids had to have unusual names. That were also H, double syllable, has to be a word, can't be too weird. It has to be an H! [Cash] said, ‘We should name it Dick with a silent H.' He thinks it's like old school."

The preggers starlet also mentioned she's been craving Japanese food, and is trying her best to stay away from sweets:

"I actually dream about desserts but I'm trying not to gain so much weight with this baby."

As long as she's healthy, she shouldn't worry!

