Ooh La La, Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin Are Officially 'A Full-On Couple'!

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin are making things official!

The 21-year-old supermodel has been spotted out and about with the NBA player, and even supporting him at his games, since September — and now they're a "legit" couple, according to an insider!

Us Weekly quotes the source saying:

"They're legit. They're a full-on couple. Kendall has been going to a lot of his games and they have been enjoying time at home when Blake is in town. They're good."

Happy to hear it!

And just to refresh your memory… this is Kenny's first relationship since being linked to A$AP Rocky for over a year, and the same can be said for the 28-year-old athlete, who split from his fiancée and mother of his two young children (son Ford, 4, and daughter Finley, 13 months), Brynn Cameron, in July (although there's some drama about whether or not it was then or later, but that's another story).

No word yet if the reality star has met the little ones!

Good luck, you two!

