Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Surrogate Will Give Birth 'Before Christmas'!

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's baby via surrogate will be here before we know it!

According to Us Weekly, the "surrogate is due before Christmas," which is perfect considering the family is FINALLY supposed to move into their renovated $20 million Hidden Hills home "very soon."

A source says the couple keeps in "regular contact" with the woman carrying their new baby girl — something that is sure to be included in future episodes of KUWTK.

So, if you're trying to keep up, Kimmie will welcome her third child and the end of this year… and then Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's babies will soon follow at the top of 2018!

It's all happening!

