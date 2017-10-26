Home Videos Photos Shop
Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, & Kathryn Hahn Bring The Funny For Their MANY A Bad Moms Christmas Press Stops — WATCH!

10/26/2017 3:19 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersKristen BellMila KunisBestiezHIGHlariousFunny

bad moms christmas press tour interviews

Does this trio need a fourth??

Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, and Kathryn Hahn are clearly more than just coworkers as the funny ladies flaunted their friendship for a series of press stops. As you've probably noticed, the three women are in promo overdrive as their new comedy, A Bad Moms Christmas, is dropping on November 1.

Family Friendly Halloween Movies!

While yes, the threesome are hanging out for work purposes, it's clear that they truly enjoy each other's company. We mean, in what appears to be one day, the gaggle of comediennes nailed an intense game of Jenga, helped one another touch mystery items, and reviewed children's toys.

If you're looking for a good laugh, we suggest you proceed to the HIGHlarious videos (below). Go on — just do it!!

The Bad Moms Squad Tackles Truth Or Dare Jenga

Mila, Kristen, and Kathryn Touch Weird Stuff For Vanity Fair

The Bad Moms Review Kids' Toys

LOLz. Way to bring the funny, ladies!!

[Image via YouTube.]

