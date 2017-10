This can't be good for Lamar Odom's sobriety, right??

On Tuesday evening, Khloé Kardashian's ex hit up an El Lay strip club where he danced and threw money about until 2 a.m. Clearly, this outing has raised some eyebrows as drugs, drinking, and partying led to his 2015 overdose.

After nearly dying in a Nevada brothel, the former NBA star has had some up and downs on his road to a full recovery. While it seemed as though the 37-year-old has been in a better place these days, we can't say for sure that Odom's "living sober" like he was in March 2017.

Although, we HOPE he's living a clean life. Be sure to ch-ch-check out evidence of Lamar's strip club visit (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: addiction, health, khloe kardashian, lamar odom, nba, party poppin', sighting