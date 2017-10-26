Local News Anchor Tries A New Spicy Chip Challenge — And Vomits On Live TV!

Too hot for TV!

Denver's KDVR Channel 2 News decided to end their morning show Daybreak by taking on the #OneChipChallenge, a new viral food challenge from spicy chip maker Paqui.

Reactions to the chips, made from Carolina Reaper peppers, varied — but for one anchor they proved too much.

Natalie Tysdal dropped from her chair and vomited on live TV! She was thoughtful enough to duck behind the desk, but her mic was still hot so you can still get a fair sense of how much pain she was in.

Ch-ch-check out the moment that's quickly gone viral (below):

Later on, Natalie wrote a an explanation on her own Facebook page of exactly what went wrong AND how she was still in pain:

"So, what really happened on TV this morning with the "one chip challenge?" I thought I was okay until I had a drink of my coffee to wash down the chip. I threw up, couldn't breathe and felt like fire was coming out of my mouth, nose and ears. I had a bottle of water, a glass of milk, a tablespoon of honey and 3 mints and still felt on fire. An hour later I had chills and a massive headache. Three hours have gone by and I feel like I was beat up in a dark alley. Oh, and did I mention I shared the chip with my producer Scott Elliott? CRAZY! I wouldn't recommend it."

The moral of this story is, don't try to wash down spicy food with coffee. Or don't try viral food challenges?

