Mandy Moore Reveals How She Caught Her Fiancé's Eye!

Mandy Moore is living her best life right now.

With a hit TV show and a brand new engagement, the 33-year-old actress is embracing these moments after experiencing a few years of "unhappiness."

Speaking to People, the This Is Us star admitted:

"I'm more grateful than I ever have been in my life. It's a very happy time."

After her marriage to Ryan Adams ended in 2015 and her career in a rut, Mandy went on to say it took a bit of self-reflection to get to this point:

"I had a few years of just unhappiness. From a career perspective, I felt like I was barely treading water. I was really discouraged and dismayed at the sort of opportunities that weren't presenting themselves any longer. That coincided with my personal life not being in a great place."

She then had a "light bulb epiphany moment":

"I stopped, I regrouped, I got myself better situated, and six months later [This is Us] came around. And I was ready for it."

On how she met her soon-to-be husband, Taylor Goldsmith, the singer revealed it all went down in the DMs!

She explained:

"I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram. Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!"

Adding:

"We spent hours FaceTiming each other. We fell in love before we'd even really held hands or kissed or anything. It was great … I feel incredibly understood and supported. I feel incredibly lucky to have somebody who is like, ‘I got your back.' I found the right person and I feel like we can handle anything together."

Yesss, there's hope for us yet!

As for their big day, Mandy says not to expect something fancy:

"We are both pretty quiet, private people. I never imagined myself with some beautiful dress in front of 300 people. It will be quiet and private — just for us."

Clearly, over the last few years, the starlet said her life has "shifted profoundly":

"I'm better equipped to appreciate everything because of what I've gone through. I cannot believe my life and good fortune."

Wishing you the best, bb!

