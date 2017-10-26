Matt Damon Spills About His Daughter's Scary Run-In With A Jellyfish — WATCH!

We're guessing Matt Damon's daughter didn't love her time in Australia.

For Thursday's episode of Ellen DeGeneres' chat show, the A-lister opened up about the family vacation where he brought his brood to visit with Chris Hemsworth in Australia. The trip, which took place in April, took a scary turn when then six-year-old Stella Zavala Damon was stung by a jellyfish.

Related: Sean Hayes Reveals His Recent Health Scare To Ellen!

Oh no! Ironically, prior to the incident, both Chris and Matt had told the Damon kiddos not to worry about the continent's MANY poisonous creatures. Even the Thor actor was floored by Stella's run in with the jellyfish, as Matt recalled with Ellen:

"It was the worst thing. Even Chris said, ‘Mate, that's the worst thing I've ever seen in my life.' It was really bad."

Eek! Specifically, the aquatic animal used its tentacles to latch onto the young Miz Damon and her father was forced to pull the thing off of her. He continued:

"This thing literally wrapped around her. I could show you pictures that would turn your head. She had these … looked like shoelaces, kind of, red shoelaces around her body."

When asked if Matt was forced to pee on the little one, per the well known myth, the Suburbicon star explained the paramedics advised them to use hot water instead. However, the 47-year-old noted that if the situation called for it, he would've gone through with it. The powerhouse joked that Stella's "peed on [him] enough in her life." LOLz!

Be sure to watch his retelling of the horror story for yourself (below)!

During his visit with Ellen, Matt also opened up about his pal George Clooney's twins. On how the actor turned director is handling being a father-of-two, Damon shared:

"It took him into his 50s, but I think he grew up finally. He's loving it, he's great. He's a lot calmer than I thought, with twins [especially] — that's a lot of work."

Awwwww. Matt added that Clooney is trying to avoid diaper duty now because his little ones with Amal Clooney are finally eating solid food. Matt dished:

"He's trying to get off diaper duty now because that's a whole other level. He was like, ‘Diapers are easy!' and I was like, ‘Wait for it.'"

You can say that again! Although Damon is a father of four, he has no advice for his friend:

"The twins thing — people would say, ‘Do you give him advice?' and I went, ‘No!' I mean, two babies at once — that's horrific."

HIGHlarious!!!

[Image via EllenTube.]

Tags: amal clooney, awwwww, celeb kidz, chris hemsworth, ellen degeneres, george clooney, health, highlarious, matt damon, medicine, scary!