Mel B Claims She Was ‘Drugged Throughout Course Of Marriage’ To Stephen Belafonte!

The latest court filing from Mel B against her estranged husband claims Stephen Belafonte drugged her throughout "much to most" of their 10-year marriage.

On Wednesday, the former Spice Girl's attorney Philip Cohen told the L.A. Superior Court:

"Miss Brown now takes the position she was drugged by Mr. Belafonte throughout the course of the marriage."

Belafonte's camp denied the allegations by saying they are "nothing more than a smear campaign."

Related: Melanie C Debuts New Music Video!

Hmmm… We'd only guess Mel must be armed with at least some evidence of this bold claim!

Additionally, the singer's legal team asserted to the court that Belafonte has 56 videos "of a sexual nature," "90 percent" of which were made without the TV personality's consent. This was also dismissed by Stephen's reps, who said the clips were "consensual."

The divorce hearing has been rescheduled to begin on November 6.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more…

[Image via Brian To/WENN.]

Tags: breakups, drugs, legal matters, mel b, stephen belafonte