Niall Horan may have seemed like the nice, quiet member of One Direction, but hundreds of screaming fans filling the streets of New York beg to differ.

The adorable Irishman dropped his first solo album last week, and on Thursday morning he celebrated with a performance on the Today show stage!

Niall performed Slow Hands, Flicker, and Too Much To Ask for an enthusiastic audience — none moreso than Saturday Night Live star Mikey Day, who was decked out in Niall gear…

See Niall's songs, interview, and #1 fan (below)!

