SO Inspiring! 5 Things To Know About Bodybuilder Nick Santonastasso!

Nick Santonastasso is a name you need to know!

The bodybuilder originally from New Jersey was born with Hanhart syndrome, a rare condition which left him legless and missing an arm, and he continues to inspire us!

He doesn't let anything stop him from killing it in the gym and pursuing his dreams!

Related: WWE Diva Posts About Drug Battle

So, here are five things to know about the amazing 21-year-old:

1. Nick is actually a popular YouTube figure and was a Vine star before it shut down. You can watch his "Life Story" (below)!

2. He famously pranked Norman Reedus of The Walking Dead by dressing up as a zombie:

3. Nick is also a motivational speaker, who inspires others with his story:

4. The Tampa resident placed third in a bodybuilding contest:

5. There's a GoFundMe set up by those closest to him to help him get a service dog:

"He just competed in his first physique/bodybuilding show, is a key-note speaker and is breaking into the modeling industry. He motivates countless people everyday, simply by being himself. We are raising money to get this phenomenal human being a little help, security, safety and companionship in the form of a service dog. This will add tremendous value to his life and facilitate his journey to enrich the lives of people all over the world."

Check it out and feel free to donate HERE!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: amazing, fitness, health, inspiration, nick santonastasso, the walking dead, vine, youtube