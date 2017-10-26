ICYMI: Pamela Anderson Is A Total Smoke Show At 50 — & Her NUDE Photo Shoot For King Kong Magazine Proves It!

Pamela Anderson is 50 and fabulous.

In case you missed it, the Baywatch alum stripped down to her birthday suit for a photo shoot with King Kong magazine. And boy, does the queen still have it!!

While the former Playmate has never been shy about showing some skin, we're honestly so floored by how incredible the mother-of-two looks. We mean, dammmmmmn.

The blonde industry vet collaborated with photographer David LaChapelle and ballet dancer Sergei Polunin for the cover story and spread. It's just too much talent for us to handle! WE TEASE.

Be sure to ch-ch-check out their STEAMY AF snaps for yourself (below)…

- I said pour yourself a drink.. 🥃 @pamelaanderson & @sergeipolunin 📸#DavidLaChapelle for #kingkongmagazine - out nowA post shared by KING KONG MAGAZINE (@kingkongmagazine) on Oct 8, 2017 at 2:04am PDT

And the duo didn't just star in black-and-white images as they also transformed Disney's The Little Mermaid into quite the X-rated spectacle (below). Hot, hot, HOTTTTTT.

What do YOU think? Is this Pam's hottest shoot to date??

SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

