Here’s Selena Gomez’s Honest Take On Taylor Swift’s Album Reputation

In just a little over two weeks, Swifties will finally be able to get their hands on Reputation!

And if Selena Gomez's opinion means anything, they should be super excited about Taylor Swift's upcoming album!

The Wolves songstress spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about how she's already listened to her BFF's new music. While she didn't tease much, the 25-year-old did admit:

"I obviously love her so much and want her to do what she does and she's killing it. It's everything you would want and more so very proud and obviously a major fan."

She continued:

"It's honestly so inspiring. It's really cool to surround yourself with people and be involved with people who are inspiring and changing the way that they dictate what they love—whether that's acting or music—and she's one of those people who continue to do that."

Sounds like fans won't be getting let down by the Gorgeous singer… or by Selly!

The starlet talked about her own music, explaining why it was so important for her to take her own time:

"For me this year, I wanted to find a different place. I wanted my music to be a lot more meaningful to be honest. That is kind of what I always searched for and I did a ton of records this year and last year as well. I just wanted to take my time. I'm going to release the songs I want to release. Just take my time. I was also going through stuff personally and I just wanted to take care of myself. Now that I'm in the spot I'm in… I'm ready. I want to get back in."

She even added:

"To be honest, I feel like I have two albums already completed, but I'm wanting to figure it out. So it's a lot sooner than I think people anticipate. I want to call the shots, I want it to be good, I want to be ready, I don't want to do anything that's forced. It will be soon."

As you know, it was revealed Selena received a kidney transplant earlier in the summer.

We're glad she is making her health a priority, but we also can't wait for more music!

