Stranger Things Teams Up With Lyft For New 'Strange Mode' Ride Service & It Looks Insane!

Stranger Things fans should prepare to freak out!

Lyft has partnered with the Netflix show ahead of season two's premiere for a very spooky experience!

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28, riders can request Lyfts in Los Angeles and Philadelphia in "Strange Mode."

It looks INSANE!

The car is designed to freak you out with its shaking seats, scary static, and the hands trying to grab you through the ceiling!

But it seems like in the end, all the terror will be worth it when you get that free waffle!

Watch (below)!

