Tamar Braxton's Marriage To Vincent Herbert Totally Fell Apart After She Was Fired From The Real!

As we previously reported, Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert have called it quits on their marriage — just one month shy of their ninth wedding anniversary. This news dropped a year after the twosome got into a domestic dispute while in Atlanta.

However, it appears Miz Braxton's firing from The Real played a part in the demise of her marriage. According to TMZ, Tamar was seriously depressed after she was let go from the daytime chat show. It's said her poor mental health wreaked havoc on her relationship with Vincent, with whom she shares four-year-old Logan Vincent.

Apparently, the 40-year-old's ousting from the talk show put pressure on her already teetering marriage. Per the report, even though the couple put up a united front in NYC a couple weeks back, Braxton moved out THREE months ago. It's believed that the public "coupley" behavior was merely for promotion for their show.

Supposedly, the Love and War singer has already moved into a dope AF high rise in Beverly Hills. Tamar's new bachelorette building features an indoor 75-foot lap pool, an outdoor pool, five gyms, a screening room, a spa, etc. Unsurprisingly, the pad costs around $15,000 a month.

Sounds like Tamar's single life is going to be her BEST life. Hopefully, this split is what's best for Braxton and Herbert!!

