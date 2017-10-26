Home Videos Photos Shop
Tyrese Hospitalized With Chest Pains After Court Appearance

Tyrese Hospitalized With Chest Pains After Court Appearance

10/26/2017 10:39 PM ET | Filed under: Legal MattersHealth

Drama on top of drama.

As we reported, Tyrese Gibson is currently in the middle of a nasty legal battle with his ex-wife Norma Gibson, who on Wednesday said the Fast & Furious star allegedly attacked her multiple times in the past.

On Thursday, after the musician left court, he went back to his hotel room and began feeling chest pains.

According to TMZ, Gibson checked himself into a Los Angeles hospital, where doctors are running tests and getting him hydrated.

Never a dull moment…

