Tyrese's Ex-Wife Testifies, Says He Punched Her In The Body While She Was Pregnant With Their Daughter!

This is a horrifying new side of Tyrese Gibson.

As you may know, his ex-wife and his daughter are testifying this week as part of a child abuse investigation. But this is about more than a whoopin gone too far.

The Blast reports Norma Gibson took the stand on Wednesday and detailed an alleged history of abuse by the Fast & Furious star, including when she was pregnant in 2007 — when she says he came into their room after midnight, splashed water on her to wake her, and punched her 8-10 times in the body.

She recalled another incident in an elevator in 2011, saying Tyrese punched her in the head — all the while holding their then-4-year-old daughter Shayla (above).

Tyrese is set to take the stand today, where he's expected to continue to deny all allegations of abuse. We're not sure how worried he is about the accusations; he was apparently heard singing Hallelujah to himself before entering the courtroom.

