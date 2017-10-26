13 Reasons Why's Uriah Shelton Issued Restraining Order Against Him After Allegedly Kicking Female Friend In Stomach

This is not OK!

Uriah Shelton — who you may know from 13 Reasons Why or Girl Meets World — has been issued a restraining order against him after he allegedly kicked a female friend in the stomach.

According to TMZ, the woman, who described Uriah as an ex-bff who she sometimes had sex with, suffered "inflamed intestines and bruising to muscles" after the blow to her mid-section during a fight with the 20-year-old actor. The docs say she blocked Uriah from getting into his truck, which is when he kicked her.

The victim also claimed the actor – who is also a trained MMA fighter — threatened her by mentioning his firearms. He has now been ordered to stay 100 yards away.

A rep for Uriah told the press that the celeb would "never harm another person and is currently unavailable for comment."

Scary! We'll keep you posted as we learn more.

