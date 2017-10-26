Whitney Port Gets Brutally Honest About Gaining Weight, Her Vagina, & 'That Line On Your Belly' In Baby Diary Vid!

We LOVE how honest Whitney Port is being about having a baby!

The Hills alum has been keeping a public video diary of her experience since March, and last week's Chapter 26 — entitled "I Love My Baby, But I Wish My Body Didn't Have To Change" is about as real as it gets.

Whitney says she "ended up gaining 40 lbs." over the course of her pregnancy with baby Sonny, something that was tough for someone for whom fitness has been really important.

Though she says she feels "a little superficial" for caring about this stuff, she's just trying to be as honest as possible about her feelings and her fears.

Speaking to her husband, Tim Rosenman, who works the camera, she admits:

"Gaining the weight was really hard for me. I did not feel good about myself. I didn't want to get dressed; putting together outfits for work or events or whatever I had to do, honestly just everyday stuff, was a stressful thing for me because I just hated how I looked."

She adds:

"I thought a lot about if you were attracted to me and that was hard because I was never insecure before… Sometimes I'd be so crazy I'd put myself in your position and be like, 'I wonder if Timmy gained 40 pounds and had, like, a huge basketball sticking out of his stomach if I'd still be attracted.' And I don't know!"

Whitney says she expected to be one of those moms who immediately bounced back and lost all the weight, but that she has not really been ready to try.

Apart from being "softer" than she ever wanted to be, Whitney also takes time to talk about, well, her port. She explains:

"Having a vaginal delivery changes everything down there, and that's something that's really not discussed, like what it's actually going to do and that there's a really long recovery afterwards. And it's painful and uncomfortable. And along with having to take care of a newborn, you also have, like, a whole other situation to take care of."

That sounds so awful!

"I had a lot of anxiety about what labor would do to my body. Obviously don't need to go into gory details, but as women I think that's something that we think about. You're pushing (for me) an 8 pound baby out of a little teeny hole. And not to embarrass you, but I was obviously concerned about what that was going to do to our sex life… If it would feel the same, if you would feel the same way about me."

Whitney ends the video by asking some questions of moms who watch:

"When does that line on your belly go away? Because that's bothering me, that happy trail line… Do your nipples go back to normal? Because that would be nice to know."

See the entire vid for yourself (below)!

