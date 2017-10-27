Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez T.Swift Kim K. Selena Gomez Khloé K. PerezTV
Home >> Film Flickers, Alexander Skarsgård, True Blood, Hairstyles, Louis Vuitton, Jesse Eisenberg >> WHAT HAS ALEXANDER SKARSGÅRD DONE TO HIS HEAD???

WHAT HAS ALEXANDER SKARSGÅRD DONE TO HIS HEAD???

10/27/2017 2:47 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersAlexander SkarsgårdTrue BloodHairstylesLouis VuittonJesse Eisenberg

no title

WHAT IN THE WORLD??

Alexander Skarsgård debuted a new look on the red carpet of the new Louis Vuitton exhibit Volez Voquez Voyagez Thursday night: male pattern baldness.

The Big Little Lies and True Blood star was almost unrecognizable after shaving the top of his head. Strange how much it changes the entire face shape…

ASkars' next role is as a high frequency trader in The Hummingbird Project with Jesse Eisenberg, so we can only assume it's this film we can blame. Ha!

And speaking of Lil Lex Luthor, Alexander is far from the first actor to go bald for the biz…

CLICK HERE to view "Celebs Who've Shaved Their Heads For Roles!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebs Who've Shaved Their Heads For Roles!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebs Who've Shaved Their Heads For Roles!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebs Who've Shaved Their Heads For Roles!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebs Who've Shaved Their Heads For Roles!"

[Image via Lexi Jones/Patricia Schlein/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

10 Worst Superhero Movies Of All Time!
Now And Then: Where Are They NOW??
Biggest U.S. Box Office Bombs Of 2017!
Best & Worst Deleted Scenes From Classic Movies!
31 Horror Movies You Can Stream On Netflix This October!
Dirty Messages Hidden In Disney Films!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Iggy Azalea Puts Those Odell Beckham Jr. Hookup Rumors To Bed: 'Stop Trying To Make Me & Odell A Thing'!
Next story »
Grace VanderWaal's 'City Song' - REACTING Live!
See All Comments