WHAT HAS ALEXANDER SKARSGÅRD DONE TO HIS HEAD???

WHAT IN THE WORLD??

Alexander Skarsgård debuted a new look on the red carpet of the new Louis Vuitton exhibit Volez Voquez Voyagez Thursday night: male pattern baldness.

The Big Little Lies and True Blood star was almost unrecognizable after shaving the top of his head. Strange how much it changes the entire face shape…

ASkars' next role is as a high frequency trader in The Hummingbird Project with Jesse Eisenberg, so we can only assume it's this film we can blame. Ha!

And speaking of Lil Lex Luthor, Alexander is far from the first actor to go bald for the biz…

CLICK HERE to view "Celebs Who've Shaved Their Heads For Roles!"

[Image via Lexi Jones/Patricia Schlein/WENN.]

