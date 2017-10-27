Megan Fox has thought long and hard about her fall from Transformers fame!

In the December issue of Cosmo UK, the actress recalled being fired from the franchise over an interview where she compared director Michael Bay to Hitler.

Yeah, it didn't go over well, though she's only realized that in hindsight.

Megan admitted:

"That was absolutely the low point of my career. But without – ‘that thing', I wouldn't have learned as quickly as I did. All I had to do was apologize - and I refused. I was so self-righteous at 23, I couldn't see [that] it was for the greater good. I really thought I was Joan of Arc."

When the sequel to Transformers was released in 2011, Bay in fact admitted it was her quote that got her kicked off the third movie. He told GQ Steven Spielberg told him to "fire her."

Responding to it, Megan shared:

