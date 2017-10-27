Yikes — Audrina Patridge's Estranged Husband Files For Joint Custody AND Spousal Support!

Bad news for Audrina Patridge.

Earlier this week, The Hills alum's estranged husband Corey Bohan filed his divorce response. Per the legal document, which was filed on Tuesday, Bohan is seeking joint custody of his and Audrina's 16-month-old daughter, Kirra, in addition to spousal support.

To make matters worse, the BMX pro also wants to terminate the court's ability to award support to his baby momma. Oh, and the 35-year-old is looking for Patridge to cover his legal fees too. In short: he doesn't want to pay Audrina any money.

This update comes after the couple's messy split back in September. In case you forgot, the MTV star obtained a temporary restraining order against Corey over claims that he had been violent towards her. A handful of days later, Audrina filed for divorce, putting an end to their 10 month marriage.

However, the Orange County District Attorney's office announced they would not be charging Bohan for domestic violence due to a lack of evidence. By early October, the former flames reached an agreement regarding custody of their little one. At the time, Audrina and Corey agreed that Patridge would get full legal and physical custody of Kirra. The athlete was granted visitation rights on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Sundays.

Clearly, as the latest documents prove, Corey is not content with this arrangement. Hopefully, for their daughter's sake, the pair can have a somewhat amicable divorce.

But, after all of the dramz, we doubt that'll be the case…

