Caitlyn Jenner Fulfills Fantasy Of Walking Down Beach As True Self! WATCH!

It's never too late to follow your dreams!

On Friday, Caitlyn Jenner revealed her ultimate life "fantasy" is to walk down the beach as her "authentic self."

In 2015, the famed athlete publicly came out as transgender, and has been known as "Caitlyn" ever since.

The Olympian wrote:

"40 years ago my therapist asked me what my fantasy is. I told her walking on the beach being my authentic self and…"

Wearing a cleavage-bearing one piece, the former I Am Cait star proudly struts her stuff along the water as she says, "Free!"

To watch the inspiring clip, ch-ch-check it out (below)!

