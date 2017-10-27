Camila Cabello & Fifth Harmony Take To The Same Stage At The Latin American Music Awards — But Who Brought The Heat??

Hot, hot, HOTTTT!

On Thursday evening, Camila Cabello celebrated her Latin heritage by performing her chart topper Havana at the 2017 Latin American Music Awards. Not only did the former Fifth Harmony member belt her little heart out in Spanish, but she also flaunted some pretty impressive salsa moves.

Video: Camila Is A Telenovela Star In Wild Havana Video!

Speaking of 5H, Camila's former bandmates were at the awards show on Thursday too. While Miz Cabello skipped the red carpet for the industry event, the foursome posed for the cameras at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. The X-Factor formed group were at the LAMAs in order to perform their collaboration with Pit Bull, titled Por Favor.

You can see BOTH Camila and 5H's respective performances (below). Oh, and be sure to let us know who YOU think stole the show (again, below)!!

Camila Brings Havana Heat To The LAMAs

5H Performs Por Favor With Mr. Worldwide

