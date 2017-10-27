Home Videos Photos Shop
Cardi B & Nicki Minaj TOGETHER On Migos' Motor Sport — But Who Do Fans Think Had The Better Verse??

10/27/2017 1:07 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteNicki MinajGirl PowerCardi B

Back in August, there were rumblings of a beef between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

A lot of hip hop fans have been waiting for the rising rap star to come for the queen's crown, but it turns out that's not how these ladies do.

Instead, the ladies came together and BOTH dropped verses on Migos' new track Motor Sport!

Ch-ch-check out the FIRE collab (below)!

While it's amazing the two stars decided to become allies, most fans couldn't help but still compare the two. In this case, there were some Cardi supporters:

Though more agreed Nicki is still the best in the game:


But a lot of fans were just glad to see the ladies working together! Migos who??

[Image via Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]

