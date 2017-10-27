Cardi B & Nicki Minaj TOGETHER On Migos' Motor Sport — But Who Do Fans Think Had The Better Verse??

Back in August, there were rumblings of a beef between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

A lot of hip hop fans have been waiting for the rising rap star to come for the queen's crown, but it turns out that's not how these ladies do.

Video: This Teacher Turned Bodak Yellow Into A Rap About Geography

Instead, the ladies came together and BOTH dropped verses on Migos' new track Motor Sport!

Ch-ch-check out the FIRE collab (below)!

While it's amazing the two stars decided to become allies, most fans couldn't help but still compare the two. In this case, there were some Cardi supporters:

Why was Cardi B verse shorter than Nicki Minaj verse tho🤔 Nicki was dope.. but Nik flow was Nothin Nu.. Cardi B Tho👌🏾🔥🔥🔥 #MotorSport

— BOSTIC (@bosticgrowth) October 27, 2017

Cardi's verse on #MotorSport goes completely off. Y'all heard it here first. pic.twitter.com/0S9ol8xaaZ

— I Luh God ✨ (@aVeryRichBish) October 27, 2017

cardi b's verse on motor sport was better than nicki's. goodnight.

— cilvia demo's #1 fan (@thesunstirade) October 27, 2017

Though more agreed Nicki is still the best in the game:

Nicki Minaj is what you call a lyricist she switched up her flow 4 different times stayed on beat & had content #motorsport

— NASIR. (@NasirLeigh) October 27, 2017

Me hearing Nicki Minaj's verse on #MotorSport pic.twitter.com/CUI17FQErA

— Professor Pimp Seed (@prpimpseed) October 27, 2017

When you hear Nicki Minaj extend into that second verse and switch up the flow multiple times!

OMG

QUEEEEEEEEEEEEEEN #MOTORSPORT pic.twitter.com/owMKxE6AAF

— Oliver TwiXt (@HeIsOliverTwiXt) October 27, 2017

Nicki didn’t have to kill everybody on #MotorSport like she did.

— Kev (@BallOutWhyNot) October 27, 2017

Both Cardi and Nicki did their thing. Nicki got that one though.

— Jeevan Brown ✍ (@JeevanBrown) October 27, 2017



But a lot of fans were just glad to see the ladies working together! Migos who??

I don’t need any comparisons of Cardi and Nicki’s verses when they both blew all of the Migos off on their own track. 🌚

— N I C H O L Λ S (@Creat1ve) October 27, 2017

i like that Cardi slurs her words so gutter like & then Nicki enunciates so posh like.

it was such a cool balance. #MOTORSPORT 🔥

— gothicc 🥀 (@godismikey) October 27, 2017

Cardi & Nicki Might As Well Drop An Album Together… Records Are Meant To Be Broken…. Both Of Them Together brings that 🔥🔥🔥#MotorSport

— Joel DeLaCruz (@JDLC523) October 27, 2017

NICKI & CARDI COMING FOR FEMALE UNITY AND MY WIGGG 😱 #MOTORSPORT pic.twitter.com/p9gbHdkWcE

— Kenny Maraj 🦄 (@pinkprintjoanne) October 27, 2017

#MotorSport is a song that shows we need more female features and NOT unnecessary "beef" that wasn’t there to began with. #Nicki #Cardi 🙌🏽🔥

— Ella Martin 💎💕 (@itsellamartin) October 27, 2017

CARDI ATE. NICKI ATE. THIS IS WHAT FEMALE RAP UNITY SOUNDS LIKE. I NEED THIS TREND TO CONTINUE.#MotorSport pic.twitter.com/qcvgvSPqYg

— N I C H O L Λ S (@Creat1ve) October 27, 2017

yall imagine if Cardi and Nicki had a song where they just bounced off their verses back and forth that would be AMAZING

— t (@gxseIa) October 27, 2017

[Image via Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]

Tags: cardi b, girl power, migos, motor sport, music minute, nicki minaj