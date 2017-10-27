The Official White House Position Is That All The Women Who Have Accused Donald Trump Of Sexual Harassment Are Lying — WTF!

RHOC's Shannon & David Beador Separate After 17 Years Of Marriage
Sadly, the writing was on the wall...
Told to People, Real Housewives of Orange County stars Shannon and David Beador have split after 17 years of marriage.
The Bravo starlet revealed the news to her costars on Friday while filming the RHOC season 12 reunion.
The feng shui-enthusiast told the publication she "felt alone" in her marriage, and the two simply couldn't make it work.
"It's heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it's the only way... I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties. You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn't happening in our relationship."
Although painful, Shannon had to make the best decision for her and her daughters: Sophie, 15, and twins Stella and Adeline, 12.
