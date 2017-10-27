The Official White House Position Is That All The Women Who Have Accused Donald Trump Of Sexual Harassment Are Lying — WTF!

Lordy, we hope there are tapes!!

During a press briefing on Friday, Sarah Huckabee Sanders told a reporter that the official White House position on Donald Trump's sexual harassment scandal is that ALL of his accusers are lying!

The journalist — who we hope is planning to follow up with receipts — asked:

"Sexual harassment has been in the news. At least 16 women have accused the President of sexually harassing them throughout the course of the campaign. Last week during a press conference in the rose garden, the President called these accusations 'fake news.' Is the official White House position that all of these women are lying?"

Sanders immediately confirmed:

"Yep, we've been clear on that from the beginning, and the President has spoken on it."

So you're telling us… the official word of the White House… is to immediately not believe the victims? And to believe the orange man without any evidence?!!?!

If you're wondering why people who have been harassed don't come forward, THIS is a shining example!

Our official position is that everyone in the White House are pieces of shit!

Watch the moment (below):

Sanders: The official White House position on women who accused Trump of sexual harassment is that all of them are lying. pic.twitter.com/K0gvaqRofD

— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 27, 2017

[Image via FOX.]

