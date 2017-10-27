Iggy Azalea Puts Those Odell Beckham Jr. Hookup Rumors To Bed: 'Stop Trying To Make Me & Odell A Thing'!

Iggy Azalea is NOT here for the romance rumors swirling around about her love life.

As we previously reported, Us Weekly claimed to have several sources who knew that Miz Azalea was "dating" Odell Beckham Jr. Of course, their sources also said that while they were hooking up, they were still hooking up with other people. This supposed romantic update came months after the twosome were spotted out and about together.

Totally sounded like "hookup" buddies to us!

Well Iggy has decided to set the record straight, as on Friday, she took to Instagram to announce that she isn't seeing the NFL star in any sort of way. The Fancy rapper shared:

We can't say we're surprised that Iggy is denying the romance as, right after rumors first started hitting the press in May, the hitmaker claimed she "literally" didn't "even know him." Huh.

So, is Iggy just covering her tracks, OR is she really not attached to Odell in any way?? We guess we'll just have to wait and see…

