Quebec Judge Says 'Overweight' Sexual Assault Accuser Was Possibly 'Flattered' By Attention

W.T.F.

According to CBC News, back in May, Judge Jean-Paul Braun (not pictured) told an alleged sexual assault victim — who was 17 at the time of the incident — she was "a bit overweight, but she has a pretty face" and that she may have been "flattered" by the attack because "it is perhaps the first time that he is interested in her."

Related: James Toback Calls Sexual Harassment Accusers 'Lying Cocksuckers'

Taxi driver Carlo Figaro was found guilty of the 2015 incident where he was accused of forcibly kissing and licking the girl's face, as well as touching her breasts and genitals over her clothes. Figaro has yet to be sentenced, and is currently appealing the decision.

Fast forward to Wednesday, Justice Minister Stéphanie Vallée called the comments "unacceptable," and plans to file a complaint against Braun.

According to audio recordings of the trial, Jean-Paul commented on the girl's strict religious upbringing, and implied she may have enjoyed getting attention from the driver who "looks good," "doesn't seem his age," "has nice manners," and "likes to wear cologne."

He also said that getting consent for a kiss is different than getting consent for a butt grab.

Absolutely disturbing…

[Image via Kevork Djansezian/Pool/WENN.]

Tags: canada, canadialand, carlo figaro, controversy, disgusting!, icky icky poo, judge jean-paul braun, legal matters, quebec, viral: news