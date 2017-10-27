Quebec Judge Says 'Overweight' Sexual Assault Accuser Was Possibly 'Flattered' By Attention

James Toback Calls Sexual Harassment Accusers 'Lying Cocksuckers' In Angry Interview!
Wow. Just... wow.
Over the past two weeks, over 300 women have come forward with stories of James Toback, ranging from sexual harassment on the street to horrifying assault on the casting couch.
How did the Black And White director respond when told about the forthcoming accounts, which would eventually include Julianne Moore, Selma Blair, Rachel McAdams, and many more?
By calling them "lying cocksuckers" and "cunts."
In a shockingly combative interview with Rolling Stone, Toback comes right out and denies any claims in the most vulgar terms possible:
[Image via Cinzia Camela/Apega/Lexi Jones/WENN.]