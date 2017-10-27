Bad Moms Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, & Kathryn Hahn Get Naughty & Nice On Ellen — Catch All The Hilarious Highlights HERE!

Home Videos Photos Shop
10/27/2017 1:22 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersEllen DeGeneresKristen BellMila KunisFunnyDaytime TV

Bad Moms

Whenever the Bad Moms get together, you know it's gonna be fun!

Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, and Kathryn Hahn appeared on Friday's episode of Ellen promoting their Christmas movie, where they got danced on by some hot AF Santa's, gave $100,000 to a struggling single mom, and even revealed some of their "bad mom" moments!

Related: Mila's Last Name Is Apparently Too Close To Something Really Filthy In Russian

Follow along (below)!

First up, Kristen reveals to Ellen DeGeneres she was pumping breast milk during the cast's first read of the movie:

Then some shirtless dancers dressed as Santa gave the ladies a show:

Next up, the actresses surprised a hardworking mom with an amazing gift:

And finally, these are their IRL bad mom confessions:

We can't wait for this movie!!

[Image via EllenTube.]

