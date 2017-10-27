After All The Drama, Kristin Davis Still Hopes There Will Be A Sex & The City 3 — 'Maybe We'll Figure Out Something'

Home Videos Photos Shop
10/27/2017

Never lose faith, bb!

If you're anything like us, you were super disappointed when all the drama with Kim Cattrall shut down production of Sex & The City 3.

While all immediate plans are off the table, Kristin Davis AKA Charlotte is still holding onto hope that someday Sarah Jessica Parker & co. will reunite onscreen for the final installment!

The 52-year-old actress told E! News at the 2017 Princess Grace Awards Gala on Wednesday:

"I'm just grateful. I know my co-stars are grateful as well that we have the fan support, that we have each other, that we love each other … Maybe we'll figure out something to do, I don't know, it would be great."

She added:

"I just feel like it's a positive thing all the way around. I'm sad that we're not doing the movie but at the same time, I love the support so much and I'm so grateful for it."

Fingers crossed!

