Megan Fox Admits Hitting A 'Low Point' After Being Fired From Transformers & Talks Marriage With Brian Austin Green!

Megan Fox has thought long and hard about her fall from Transformers fame!

In the December issue of Cosmo UK, the actress recalled being fired from the franchise over an interview where she compared director Michael Bay to Hitler.

Yeah, it didn't go over well, though she's only realized that in hindsight.

Megan admitted:

"That was absolutely the low point of my career. But without – ‘that thing', I wouldn't have learned as quickly as I did. All I had to do was apologize - and I refused. I was so self-righteous at 23, I couldn't see [that] it was for the greater good. I really thought I was Joan of Arc."

When the sequel to Transformers was released in 2011, Bay in fact admitted it was her quote that got her kicked off the third movie. He told GQ Steven Spielberg told him to "fire her."

Responding to it, Megan shared:

"It hurt me and a lot of other people. However, that darkness that descended caused enormous and brisk spiritual growth. Once I realized I [had] brought it on myself, it was an invaluable learning experience, looking back on it."

She has a really great attitude about it.

Guess it has been six years!

The 31-year-old also opened up about her short split from husband Brian Austin Green:

"If you want it to last, you just have to stick it out. I know my karma isn't done. And so we're in it until the universe releases us. We're not completely in control of it. And he is a hunk."

The two reconciled and called off the divorce when it was revealed they were expecting a third child in 2016.

We're glad to hear they're still happy!

On being an actress: "I would never pick work over life. I'm the least ambitious actress! I pick movies that'll be fun to make. I'm not here to suffer for the art of movie-making or 'bleed for the craft.' And I'm not going to be an actress forever. I've always known I have another calling." On the types of roles she gets offered to play: "I still get offered a lot of 'genius strippers' and 'funny escorts' by guys in the business. But I don't want to be involved with something genuinely degrading, or that encourages negative sexual ideals about women. Old-school male attitudes towards women, it's still in all the adverts. When my kids grow up, hopefully that attitude will be gone." On sex selling: "I'm not ashamed of sexy poses or parts. Women shouldn't go out of their way to be dowdy. Being feminine is a very sexy thing. It's just a biological fact: sex does sell. But I wish it were more gender equal. I'm happy to buy some sex, too. It's not wrong; it just needs to go both ways. Women shouldn't have to carry the burden. And I think we have so far. I understand I'm a product—but I don't have to like it. The truth is, I'm actually very private."

