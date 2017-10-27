NeNe Leakes Takes Shots At Kim Zolciak & Daughter Brielle With THIS Roach Halloween Costume!

NeNe Leakes is not ready to let Kim Zolciak-Biermann's daughter's roach comment die!!

In case you forgot, Brielle Biermann blasted the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member for having roaches in her new home. Upset over the comment, NeNe called the mother-daughter duo "racists"!

Well, at a Halloween party AKA the scene of the show's season finale on Thursday night, she decided to take it further by dressing up as "Roach Pest Control" while her hubby Gregg Leakes went as the cockroach!

Related: NeNe Addresses "Real Breakdown" After Rape Comment

The poor guy. LOLz!

NeNe posted the snap of their outfits to Instagram on Friday, captioning it:

"Roach Pest Control in full effect🐜🐜🐜🐜#RHOA 😂"

The ant emojis are there because she insisted there were ants in her new home and not cockroaches…

She'll never let it go, will she??

Kim, who was also at the bash, made no mention of it on social media, despite calling for a public apology from her costar.

Seemingly ignoring the shade, the momma of six did share a look at hers and Kroy Biermann's couple costume (below):

What do U think of all their drama?

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: brielle biermann, celebrity feuds, halloween, kim zolciak, nene leakes, party poppin', real housewives, roaches, shade