Paloma Faith's "Guilty" - REACTING Live!

We LOVE how honest Whitney Port is being about having a baby!

The Hills alum has been keeping a public video diary of her experience since March, and last week's Chapter 26 -- entitled "I Love My Baby, But I Wish My Body Didn't Have To Change" is about as real as it gets.

Whitney says she "ended up gaining 40 lbs." over the course of her pregnancy with baby Sonny, something that was tough for someone for whom fitness has been really important.

Though she says she feels "a little superficial" for caring about this stuff, she's just trying to be as honest as possible about her feelings and her fears.

Speaking to her husband, Tim Rosenman, who works the camera, she admits:

[Image via Instagram/YouTube.]