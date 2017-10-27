After Parting Ways With Weinstein, Tarantino's Manson Family Movie Becomes Subject Of A MAJOR Bidding War!

Quentin Tarantino hasn't had to think about what studio he's going to make his movies at for over two decades.

But now that longtime collaborator Harvey Weinstein's career has gone down in flames, the Django Unchained director and his new Manson family murders script are up in the air.

Funny enough, when you already have Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie, and Brad Pitt interested, the whole script-selling business becomes something of a seller's market.

According to a new report in The Wrap, Tarantino is shopping the movie around to Warner Bros., Universal, Paramount, etc. — but requiring execs to actually physically travel to his agent's office to read the damn thing!

You may recall Quentin had some trouble with his script for The Hateful Eight being leaked.

Then the studios have to place their bids, after which they have to pitch themselves to him! Damn! Apparently one smaller studio made an "aggressive" bid without even seeing the script. (We're going to guess the rising A24, who've recently made waves with award-winning indies like Moonlight, The Witch, and Ex Machina. But that's just a guess.)

Of course, Quentin has said for the past couple years that he would be retiring after ten movies. Securing the ninth Tarantino movie would go a long way toward getting first dibs on the last Tarantino movie, assuming they kept the filmmaker happy.

Innerestingly, neither Amazon nor Netflix — who have both been winning a lot of bidding wars lately — were included in the report. We're guessing Mr. 70mm doesn't want his penultimate movie going straight to the small screen.

What do YOU think of QT starting a bidding war for his Manson movie??

