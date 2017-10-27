"We are strong. We are one massive collective voice. That is what Rose Army is about."

That's the message Rose McGowan had for the audience at the Women's Convention in Detroit on Friday, which marked her first time speaking publicly since her rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

As you know, the 44-year-old actress has been leading the pack of women to call out the culture of sexual harassment ever since the disgraced filmmaker was outed as a predator.

Related: Quentin Tarantino KNEW Harvey 'Did A Couple Of These Things'

You can read Rose's full speech (below)!

"Allies. Good Morning. Thank you Tarana Burke. Thank you to all of you fabulous, strong, powerful Me Too's. Because we are all Me Too's. Thank you to Tarana for giving us two words and a hashtag to help free us.

I have been silenced for 20 years. I have been slut-shamed. I have been harassed. I've been maligned. And you know what? I'm just like you. Because what happened to me behind the scenes, happens to all of us in this society. And that cannot stand, and it will not stand. We are free. We are strong. We are one massive collective voice. That is what RoseArmy is about. It's about all of being roses in our own life. Not me, but the actual flower because we have thorns, and our thorns carry justice. And our thorns carry consequence.

No more will be shunted to the side. No more will be hurt. It's time to be whole. It's time to rise. It's time to be brave. In the face of unspeakable actions, from one monster we look away to another. The head monster of you right now. And they are the same. And they must die. The paradigm must be subverted. It is time. We've been waiting a very long time for this to happen, but we don't need to wait anymore because we got this. We got this. I know it!

My sisters, our allies, our brothers. We are no nation. We are no country. We belong to no flag. We are a planet of women and you will hear us roar.

I came to be a voice for all of us who have been told that we are nothing. For all us who have been looked down on. For all of us who have been grabbed by the motherfucking pussy.

No more. Name it. Shame it. Call it out. Join Me. Join all of us as we amplify each other's voices and do what is right for us, for our sisters, and for this planet, Mother Earth.

There are so many women that inspire me on a daily basis. And if I can be one ounce of that at any moment in time for any of you, I send all of the strength that I have.

Hollywood may seem like it's an isolated thing, but it is not. It is the messaging system for your mind. It is the mirror that you're given to look in to. This is what you are as a woman. This is what you are as a man. This is what you are as a boy, girl, gay straight, transgender but it's all told through 96% males in the Directors Guild of America. That statistic has not changed since 1946. So we are given one view, and I know the men behind that view — and they should not be in your mind and they should not be in mine.

It's time to clean house.

I want to thank you for being here for giving me wings during this very difficult time. The triggering has been insane, the monster's face everywhere. My nightmare, but I know I"m not alone because I'm just the same as the girl in the tiny town who was raped by the football squad, and they had full dominance and control over their little town newspaper. There really is no actual difference. It's the same situation and that situation must end because it is not our shame. The Scarlett Letter is theirs. It is not ours. We are pure. We are strong. We are brave and we will fight.

Pussies grab back! Women grab back! We speak! We yell! We march! We are here! We will not go away!

My name is Rose McGowan and I am brave, and I am you. Thank you."