REJOICE! Selena Gomez & Demi Lovato Are 'Friends Again'!

Barney would be so proud…

As we reported, on Monday, on-again, off-again buddies Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato rubbed elbows at the InStyle Awards in Los Angeles where they posed for pictures.

Before that, the Wolves singer wrote Miz Lovato a touching Instagram comment where she said her Simply Complicated YouTube documentary teaser was "beautiful."

According to an US Weekly source, the divas "rekindled recently," and are definitely "friends again." The insider said:

"Demi and Selena rekindled recently. They're cool now… Demi's documentary really inspired her to rebuild relationships in her life and Selena was one of those relationships she wanted to make better. They're friends again."

Although the two — who met on the set of Barney & Friends – have had their ups and downs, there wasn't a single factor that led to their friend breakup.

"There wasn't one main reason that even broke them apart — a lot of their beef was just them being young girls… Some of it was Disney stuff, some of it was Jonas stuff, but no one knows what the main problem ever was. All teenage girls have drama with another girl at some point — and when those two teenage girls are Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez, the entire world knows about it and makes it even worse. No hard feelings between them at all."

In case you forgot, Selena once dated Nick Jonas, while Demi has history with Joe Jonas.

Those damn JoBros!

