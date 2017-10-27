Home Videos Photos Shop
Selena Gomez Fights Back Tears In First Interview With Francia Raisa About Her Kidney Transplant

10/27/2017 9:46 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsSelena GomezBestiezHealthSurgeryDaytime TV

Selena Gomez opens up about the life-saving surgery.

It's been over a month since it was revealed Selena Gomez had a kidney transplant due to her Lupus battle, and now she's sharing the details behind her health scare.

The songstress and her BFF/kidney donor Francia Raisa sat down with TODAY for their first joint interview, which will be airing Monday, October 30 and Tuesday, October 31.

In a promo clip for the show, the bonded besties emotionally talk about the live-saving surgery, with Selly saying:

"My kidneys were just done. That was it and I didn't want to ask a single person in my life… And she volunteered and did it."

It's hard not to tear up hearing her be so candid about such a scary time in her life! Watch the first look at the sit-down (below):

