Selena Gomez Fights Back Tears In First Interview With Francia Raisa About Her Kidney Transplant

It's been over a month since it was revealed Selena Gomez had a kidney transplant due to her Lupus battle, and now she's sharing the details behind her health scare.

The songstress and her BFF/kidney donor Francia Raisa sat down with TODAY for their first joint interview, which will be airing Monday, October 30 and Tuesday, October 31.

Related: Selena & Justin Bieber Are On "Good Terms" Amid Reunion

In a promo clip for the show, the bonded besties emotionally talk about the live-saving surgery, with Selly saying:

"My kidneys were just done. That was it and I didn't want to ask a single person in my life… And she volunteered and did it."

It's hard not to tear up hearing her be so candid about such a scary time in her life! Watch the first look at the sit-down (below):

"I didn't want to ask a single person in my life. And she volunteered and did it." @selenagomez is speaking out about her kidney transplant with friend and donor Francia Raisa. Catch @savannahguthrie's exclusive interview next week on TODAY.A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on Oct 27, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: bestiez, daytime tv, francia raisa, health, kidney, kidney transplant, lupus, selena gomez, surgery, today, tv news