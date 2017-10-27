RHOC's Shannon & David Beador Separate After 17 Years Of Marriage

Sadly, the writing was on the wall…

Told to People, Real Housewives of Orange County stars Shannon and David Beador have split after 17 years of marriage.

The Bravo starlet revealed the news to her costars on Friday while filming the RHOC season 12 reunion.

Related: Shannon Beador Hospitalized After Blood Gushes Out Of Her Eye!

The feng shui-enthusiast told the publication she "felt alone" in her marriage, and the two simply couldn't make it work.

"It's heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it's the only way… I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties. You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn't happening in our relationship."

Although painful, Shannon had to make the best decision for her and her daughters: Sophie, 15, and twins Stella and Adeline, 12.

"As a mother, I want to be a good role model for my daughters… Three years ago I was proud of what I showed them, because I fought for keeping my family together after infidelity. As the last year went by, it's been extremely difficult and painful to watch the show, because clearly I was in denial about what was going on in my marriage. I was taking things out on other people instead of at home… As a mother you keep thinking about your daughters and you have to say, ‘This is an unhealthy environment.' Not only is it unhealthy for me, but it's unhealthy for my girls, too. They deserve a happy and joyful home, and I am providing that for them now."'

As seen on the hit show, the couple hit a rough patch during season 10 when David had an affair.

Although they renewed their vows in 2016, the OC twosome grew distant. While David spent more time working out, Shannon battled a stress-induced 40-lb. weight gain after costar Vicki Gunvalson made allegations about her husband beating her.

Despite the drama, both parties want to stay on good terms for the sake of their family.

"We are doing our best to be amicable for our children… That's our primary concern, to act in the best interest of our daughters."

Overall, Shannon is confident she will overcome any obstacle in her way.

"I'm a strong person… At this point it's scary, when you're 53 years old, to be out there on your own. But I intend to show myself and my daughters that it can be done. I'm ready to get the old Shannon back, that's for sure."

In her own words: when life gives you lemons, put nine in a bowl!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: breakups, love line, real housewives, reality tv, vicki gunvalson