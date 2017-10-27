Home Videos Photos Shop
Simon Cowell Hospitalized After Falling Down The Stairs!

10/27/2017 10:15 AM ET

Simon Cowell

Oh no!

Simon Cowell was rushed to the hospital on Friday morning after he suffered a "scary" fall down the stairs in his London home. According to reports, the TV personality was seen around 7:30 a.m. local time wearing a neck brace as he was loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.

A rep for the 58-year-old told The Sun:

"It's been a scary morning. It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he couldn't sleep. He fainted and is thought to have fallen down the stairs."

Simon is currently undergoing tests, but we're happy to hear the celeb is in stable condition.

No word yet on whether the judge will make it to Saturday night's live X Factor show on ITV. We'll keep you posted.

