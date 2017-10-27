9 Times The Stars Of Stranger Things Totally Invaded Music Videos!

Gaten Matarazzo surprised us by popping up in not one but TWO new music videos of late — Katy Perry's Swish Swish and Computer Games and Darren Criss' Lost Boy's Life.

But he isn't the only Stranger Things star to take over music videos; he isn't even the first to star in more than one.

They're seriously taking over!

In celebration of the second season's arrival, see more of the kids (and adults) of the Netflix hit in videos by Panic! At The Disco, The Killers, The xx, and more…

