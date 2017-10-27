Binged All Of Stranger Things And Still Want MORE? Try These Movies!

Don't tell us. You stayed up all night and watched every episode of Stranger Things season 2, and now you have the binger's remorse.

Well, if you're going into sci-fi nostalgia withdrawal already, we know some flicks where you can get your fix!

We compiled a list of movies that should hit a lot of the same spots as the show, including several films from Steven Spielberg and Stephen King — which totally inspired the Netflix hit!

Get some ideas for your first post-Stranger Things movie night (below)!

CLICK HERE to view "13 Movies Fans Of Stranger Things NEED To See!"

[Image via Universal Pictures/Warner Bros./MGM.]

