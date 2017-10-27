Looks like Javi Marroquin defined the relationship before talking to Briana DeJesus.

As we previously reported, the Air Force member confirmed to several publications that he is now dating his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry's Teen Mom 2 costar. We mean, just the other day, Marroquin claimed he and DeJesus "decided to make it official" after taping the reality TV show's reunion episode.

Despite having referred to Javi as "Bae" and "Daddy" in (since deleted) Instagram and Twitter posts, the MTV starlet is now denying that she's romantically involved with Kailyn's ex. According to E! News, they received a text from Briana, which read:

[Image via Instagram.]