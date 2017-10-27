Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez Khloé K. T.Swift PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Taylor Swift >> Taylor Swift's Latest Music Video Has Finally Dropped — Are You Ready For It??

Taylor Swift's Latest Music Video Has Finally Dropped — Are You Ready For It??

10/27/2017 12:40 AM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteTaylor Swift

The new Taylor Swift has finally released her second music video! SoOoO, are you Ready For It??

LOLz. Anywho, a few days after dropping a teaser for the futuristic vid, the blonde pop starlet released the full Joseph Kahn-directed project.

Related: Taylor Surprised Fans With A Reputation Listening Session

There has certainly been a lot of hype surrounding this visual. We mean, Tay Tay is practically naked in it, thanks to a body suit à la Ghost in the Shell. The old Taylor would NEVER have done that! (May she rest in peace.)

Watch Perez's reaction HERE!

And

Be sure to ch-ch-check out the full music video for yourself (above)!

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Stranger Things Stars In Music Videos!
Celebs Who Should Start Their Own Workout Empires!
All The Wild TRL Fashion!
Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
View Pics »
Next story »
Taylor Swift's "Ready For It" Music Video - REACTING Live!
See All Comments