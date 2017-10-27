Home Videos Photos Shop
Taylor Swift Hits At All The Comments Over Her Nude Bodysuit From The …Ready For It? Video!

Taylor Swift Hits At All The Comments Over Her Nude Bodysuit From The …Ready For It? Video!

10/27/2017 12:51 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteFashion SmashionTaylor SwiftFunnyInstagram

Taylor Swift finds the reactions HIGHlarious!

Taylor Swift got a lot of reactions to her …Ready For It? music video, especially with the reveal of her nude cyborg!

Following its premiere, the songstress posted to her Instagram Story on Friday about her skin-colored bodysuit in order to address the comments about it.

And it sounds like she doesn't give a fuck what anyone thinks!

Related: Taylor Fans Puzzled Over Her New Music Vid

Showing what it looked like in actuality, Tay shared a selfie of her rocking it, along with a sarcastic caption (up top)!

The 27-year-old also gave fans a couple different views of the outfit, which you have to see in the gallery (above)!

Are U a fan of the look??

[Image via Instagram.]

