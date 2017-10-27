Taylor Swift Hits At All The Comments Over Her Nude Bodysuit From The …Ready For It? Video!

Taylor Swift got a lot of reactions to her …Ready For It? music video, especially with the reveal of her nude cyborg!

Following its premiere, the songstress posted to her Instagram Story on Friday about her skin-colored bodysuit in order to address the comments about it.

And it sounds like she doesn't give a fuck what anyone thinks!

Showing what it looked like in actuality, Tay shared a selfie of her rocking it, along with a sarcastic caption (up top)!

The 27-year-old also gave fans a couple different views of the outfit, which you have to see in the gallery (above)!

Are U a fan of the look??

[Image via Instagram.]

