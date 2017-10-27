Singer Teddy Geiger Announces Transitioning — 'This Is Who I Have Been For A Long Time'

Live your best life, Teddy Geiger!

The For You I Will singer announced to Instagram on Thursday night that the songwriter is in the process of transitioning!

After being asked by a fan why the celeb "looks different" lately, the 29-year-old opened up about the journey.

Geiger penned:

🙋🏻hiA post shared by Teddy Geiger (@teddygeiger) on Oct 27, 2017 at 12:03am PDT

Wishing you the best, bb!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: instagram, lgbt, teddy geiger, transgender