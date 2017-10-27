Tiger Woods Pleads Guilty To Reckless Driving

The saga is (hopefully) over…

As we reported, on May 29, Tiger Woods was arrested after authorities witnessed his "erratic" driving in Jupiter, Florida.

According to the Associated Press, on Friday, the athlete pleaded guilty to reckless driving and agreed to enter a diversion program.

Judge Sandra Bosso-Pardo told the golfer:

"This particular plea agreement has no jail time on it. However, if you violate your probation in any significant way, I could revoke your probation and then I could sentence you to jail for 90 days with a fine of up to $500, is that understood?"

Tiger nodded.

He will also spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs.

In August, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office released his toxicology report which revealed he had FIVE different drugs — including THC — in his system at the time of the arrest.

However, prosecutors dropped his driving under the influence charge.

Stay out of trouble, Tiger!

