Tina Knowles-Lawson Can 'Hardly Take' How Cute Beyoncé's Twins Are! We Wanna See!

If you want information about Beyoncé's twins, you're gonna have to go straight to grandma.

In an interview with ET this week, Tina Knowles-Lawson gave the latest update on her growing family while giving a tour of the WACO Theater in Los Angeles.

When asked about Rumi and Sir Carter, the Instagram Queen herself said:

"They're doing great. They are absolutely beautiful and so much fun. I mean, I haven't ever been around twins, but it's so cute, I can hardly take it."

Adding:

"Yes, [it's crazy]…it's just really, really different with two babies. I mean, a boy and a girl. Very different personalities."

As for little miss Blue Ivy Carter, she's adjusting to big sisterhood just fine.

Tina's husband Richard chimed in on this one, saying:

"Just seeing her grow up, it's bringing some maturity. She's only five, but you can see the transition in terms of her being a little more calm. Because she's the diva, but she's sharing her diva-dom."

That's our girl!

[Image via Guillermo Proano/WENN.]

