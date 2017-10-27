Home Videos Photos Shop
Tina Knowles-Lawson Can 'Hardly Take' How Cute Beyoncé's Twins Are! We Wanna See!

10/27/2017

Beyonce and Tina Lawson

If you want information about Beyoncé's twins, you're gonna have to go straight to grandma.

In an interview with ET this week, Tina Knowles-Lawson gave the latest update on her growing family while giving a tour of the WACO Theater in Los Angeles.

When asked about Rumi and Sir Carter, the Instagram Queen herself said:

"They're doing great. They are absolutely beautiful and so much fun. I mean, I haven't ever been around twins, but it's so cute, I can hardly take it."

Adding:

"Yes, [it's crazy]…it's just really, really different with two babies. I mean, a boy and a girl. Very different personalities."

As for little miss Blue Ivy Carter, she's adjusting to big sisterhood just fine.

Tina's husband Richard chimed in on this one, saying:

"Just seeing her grow up, it's bringing some maturity. She's only five, but you can see the transition in terms of her being a little more calm. Because she's the diva, but she's sharing her diva-dom."

That's our girl!

[Image via Guillermo Proano/WENN.]

