Linkin Park Performs Moving Tribute To Chester Bennington In Group's First Show Since His Suicide

On Friday night at the Hollywood Bowl in El Lay, Linkin Park performed for the first time since Chester Bennington's suicide in July, and they made sure he was front and center in their minds and hearts during the powerful, emotional evening.
Other artists were in the building, too — including Blink-182, Machine Gun Kelly, System of a Down, and No Doubt — but Shinoda and Linkin Park stole the show with their powerful tribute and lasting legacy.
The night was all set up in Chester's honor, with performers donating their fees to Music For Relief's One More Light fund, which had initially been set up as a charity in Chester's honor.
Powerful stuff.
Here's more from Linkin Park, posted not long before their show last night (below):