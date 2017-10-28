Colton Haynes Is A Married Man — Details On The Palm Springs Ceremony HERE!

So happy for Colton Haynes!!!

The American Horror Story and Teen Wolf star is now a married man after he wed floral designer Jeff Leatham in Palm Springs, California on Friday night in front of family, friends, and celebs!!!

With Kris Jenner officiating the ceremony for the lovely pair, the couple whore matching white tuxedo jackets for the ceremony and celebrated their love together with rings and a commitment to forever!!!

They then switched it up to dark tops for a post-ceremony reception, where Haynes and Leatham were greeted by celebs like Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, and co-stars from Colton's various shows like Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Billie Lourd, and Leslie Grossman.

So fun!!!

Ch-ch-check out some highlights from the event (below):

Awww!!

So happy for Colton and Jeff!!

Congrats, you two!!!

[Image via Instagram.]

